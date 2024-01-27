Golden Goose (GOLD) Market Capitalization Achieves $15,268.12

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $15,268.12 and approximately $0.95 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay’s cheap and clean electricity.

_The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _”

Golden Goose Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

