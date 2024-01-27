Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EGO. Stifel Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.32.

EGO traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. 1,231,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,164. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $245.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 193,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 29,438,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,297,000 after purchasing an additional 501,488 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 346,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 271,004 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 505,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

