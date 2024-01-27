JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $134.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.62.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 4.7 %

Capital One Financial stock traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.72. 5,350,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.82 and its 200-day moving average is $110.62.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

