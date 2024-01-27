Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $118.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFR. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.79.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CFR stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.35. 519,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,010. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,589,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,057,000 after buying an additional 160,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.