KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on KBR in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NYSE KBR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $52.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,507. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 5,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in KBR by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in KBR by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in KBR by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

