TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at DA Davidson

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.80.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 76,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,620. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.59.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

