Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.38.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 724,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,763. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 3.31. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

