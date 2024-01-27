American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.16. 748,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,603. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

