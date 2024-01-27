Sfmg LLC Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $33.43. 30,839,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,304,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

