Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 38,961 JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

BBSC stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $59.67. 3,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,087. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

