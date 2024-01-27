TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 56.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,718 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,553. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.48%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.