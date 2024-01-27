Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,163 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PRU traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.22. 1,171,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,199. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

