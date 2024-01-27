Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KFRC. TheStreet raised Kforce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Sidoti cut Kforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of KFRC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,038. Kforce has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average is $63.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $373.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

