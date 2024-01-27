Periscope Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,005 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLMI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,931,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,048,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,968,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,293,000 after buying an additional 376,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLMI remained flat at $10.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Plum Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.