Periscope Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.39% of Liberty Resources Acquisition worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LIBY remained flat at $11.09 during trading hours on Friday. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp.

