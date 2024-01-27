Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Position in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Feutune Light Acquisition worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,683,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 382,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Feutune Light Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Feutune Light Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Feutune Light Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FLFV remained flat at $10.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,913. Feutune Light Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73.

Feutune Light Acquisition Company Profile

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

