Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 61,050 Shares of SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA – Free Report) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,050 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.93% of SEP Acquisition worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in SEP Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEP Acquisition Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of SEPA traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101. SEP Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $13.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

About SEP Acquisition

SEP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to SEP Acquisition Corp.

