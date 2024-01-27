Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,246,928,000 after buying an additional 1,129,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after buying an additional 861,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,434,000 after buying an additional 635,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,246,000 after buying an additional 819,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE SLB traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,172,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $55.54.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,071 shares of company stock worth $5,547,242 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.
Schlumberger Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
