Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes $312,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $393.62. The stock had a trading volume of 884,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

