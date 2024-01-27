Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,460 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.04. 5,108,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,412,590. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $81.96. The firm has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,874 shares of company stock worth $2,906,135. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.