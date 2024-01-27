Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,411 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,852. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.