Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,798 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total value of $2,139,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,991,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,225 shares of company stock valued at $58,382,939. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $264.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,978. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.32 and a 52-week high of $270.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

