Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFGR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,569,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,582,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,762,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $256,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFGR stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $24.94. 251,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,091. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $27.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

