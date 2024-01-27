Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,873,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 516,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 71.2% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 457,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,814,000 after acquiring an additional 190,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chemed by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of CHE traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $591.53. 65,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,160. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.89. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $490.87 and a 12 month high of $610.35.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,338,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,531 shares of company stock worth $13,596,105. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

