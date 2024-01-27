Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. UBS Group cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.94.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.73. The company had a trading volume of 304,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,363. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.33. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at $544,556.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,428,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,359,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,731,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 685,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,889,000 after buying an additional 303,354 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

