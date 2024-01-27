Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $340.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $352.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SHW. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $307.74.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $301.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,488. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.73% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $432,737,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,530,000 after buying an additional 859,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

