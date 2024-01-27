Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Given New $237.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $234.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.80.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.30. The company had a trading volume of 870,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.04. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $147.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

