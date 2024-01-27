Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $555.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $500.00 to $555.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America lifted their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $553.33.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $570.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,770,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.50. Netflix has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

