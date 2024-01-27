NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. CIBC cut NextEra Energy Partners from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NEP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.81. 2,028,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,428. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 60.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

