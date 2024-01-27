Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $341.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $346.00 to $341.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.74.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,488. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 75.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 30,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

