Mizuho Lowers Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $79.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRE. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.83.

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.91. 3,917,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,169. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 780.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 77.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

