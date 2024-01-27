Callan Capital LLC Sells 4,179 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock remained flat at $27.47 during trading hours on Friday. 47,073,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,093,784. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. The company has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

