Callan Capital LLC Raises Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.2 %

WEC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

