Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Holdings Raised by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 49,391,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,366 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,436,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,396 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,590,000 after acquiring an additional 252,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,466,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,290,000 after acquiring an additional 882,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,734,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,310 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. 6,817,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,170. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

