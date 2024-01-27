Callan Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,759 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,759 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,620,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,967,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,172 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 534.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 3,004,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,554,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.11. 1,577,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,130. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

