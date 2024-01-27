Callan Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,935,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,673. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average is $94.03.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

