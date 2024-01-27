Robert W. Baird Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $100.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STX. Bank of America upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $90.44. 3,071,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,965. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $92.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

