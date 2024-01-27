Callan Capital LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,167,000 after acquiring an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

VLO stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.91. 5,285,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,418. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day moving average is $129.73. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.23.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

