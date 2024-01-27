Callan Capital LLC Has $278,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $279.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,877,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,695. The firm has a market cap of $270.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.11, for a total transaction of $2,841,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,323,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock valued at $364,010,045. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

