Callan Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kelleher Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 267.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 9,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $381.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,220,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,470. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $382.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.73 and a 200-day moving average of $352.57.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

