Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Cut by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $185.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,346. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.91. The company has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

