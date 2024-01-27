HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 913 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 24.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.1% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CVX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,151,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,757. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $184.23. The stock has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

