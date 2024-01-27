Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.73. 407,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,858. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.61. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,099 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,244. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

