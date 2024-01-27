Wrapmanager Inc. Buys New Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 759 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $297.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,983. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $319.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

