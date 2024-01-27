iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of IWO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.79. 482,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,291. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.96. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $258.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

