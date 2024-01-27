Short Interest in Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Drops By 66.3%

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASOGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VASO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 71,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,144. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. Vaso has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 14.47%.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

