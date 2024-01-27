UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Up 312.3% in January

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a growth of 312.3% from the December 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UniCredit Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. 124,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,210. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services.

