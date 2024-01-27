Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Down 53.3% in January

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vext Science Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VEXTF remained flat at C$0.27 on Friday. 53,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. Vext Science has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.27.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

