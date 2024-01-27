United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

Shares of UMC stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,366,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $8.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

