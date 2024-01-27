Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Lowered to $272.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $282.00 to $272.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

UNP stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.39. 2,493,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,818. The stock has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

